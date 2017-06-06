WATCH: Weird Noises Cut Short Kevin Durant’s NBA Finals Media Session

June 6, 2017 12:24 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant, NBA Finals

CLEVELAND (CBS SF) —  Concerns about a creaky Quicken Loans arena cut short an NBA Finals media session Wednesday.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant was answering reporters’ questions when sounds above his head made him stop and look up.

It was reportedly an air conditioning unit that was making noises. Moments later, NBC Bay Area reporter Rosalyn Gold-Onwude was asking Durant a question when the noises kicked in even harder, stopping her in mid-sentence.

“I don’t know what those sounds are,” Gold-Onwude said. “It might be the plumbing.”

Durant looked above him and remarked to an arena official, “Yeah, that thing’s shaking a little bit, buddy.”

And with that, the media session was over as Durant got up and left.

 

 

