6 Children In Home During Deadly Fresno Officer-Involved Shooting

FRESNO (AP) — Police say a suspected gang member shot and killed by police in Fresno had fired dozens of rounds, many striking a home full of children.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Wednesday that officers arrived and quickly escorted six children and four adults to safety as the man fired dozens of rounds from the backyard.

Officers killed 21-year-old Salvador Lopez who lived in a shed behind the home.

Dyer said Lopez had expressed a desire to die, possibly take officers with him. Officers heard some bullets whizzing past them.

The chief said a woman in the home called police fearing everyone inside would be killed.

Another woman inside said she was the man’s godmother.

It comes a day after a suspected robbery in another Fresno neighborhood left three dead.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.