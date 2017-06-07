Dog Squatting: The New Exercise Taking Social Media By Storm

CBS Local– For those who are dog lovers and workout enthusiasts, there’s a new trend that’s right up their alley. As #SquatYourDog has begun to populate social media, more and more people are getting in on the act.

But is the exercise as literal as that hashtag?

Yes. Many are posting on social media videos of themselves picking up their dog, then squatting with them in tow as if their pooch were a free weight at the gym or in the park.

Their dogs seem to enjoy it, and almost definitely enjoy not having to be on their paws! For the dog owners, it’s certainly more enjoyable than the typical inanimate weight.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes work for the new trend; it doesn’t matter how small or big as long as their owners can pick them up.

#SquatYourDog is the only hashtag you need to see today for an instant pick-me-up (literally!) Tap the #linkinbio to see why squatting with your 🐶 is *so* much more fun than using dumbbells. via @ajgreenefit A post shared by SHAPE: fitness, beauty, celebs (@shape) on Jun 1, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

#squatyourdog challenge from @suzie_kb 😂 Nobody understands how hard this is with 3 hyper dogs!! The last one was an epic fail, but I tried🙌 #suziekbfitness #squatchallenge #dogsofinstagtam A post shared by CARA LAUDERMILCH (@caraidelleefit) on Sep 22, 2016 at 2:29pm PDT

All things considered, it’s the humans that get a more fun workout, and the dogs get a little lift. Seems like everybody wins.