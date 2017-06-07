James Corden Performs As ‘Mary Poppins’ On The Streets of London

LONDON, ENGLAND (CBS SF) – All week long, Late Late Show host James Corden is bringing his show to his hometown of London. With it, he brings another ‘Crosswalk Musical’ production to the streets of Great Britain. This time, Corden and crew performed, naturally, Mary Poppins.

After surprising his crew of which musical they were going to perform, the talk show host had another surprise for them. “It gives me great pride and honor to welcome a true heavyweight,” Corden said. “Playing the role of Burt in this production…Sir Ben Kingsly, everybody!” The role of Burt was originally performed in the 1964 movie by Dick Van Dyke.

Kinglsy commented about performing with Corden. “I’ve always liked James and when he told me about the idea, of course, I jumped at the chance,” Kingsly said. “Theater should be at the people—especially, in this case, for the people in their cars driving home from work.”

Watch Crosswalk the Musical: Mary Poppins –





