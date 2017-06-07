MTV ‘Road Rules’ Alum Danny Dias Found Dead At 34

June 7, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: Danny Dias, Death, MTV, Road Rules

(RADIO ALICE) – Reality star Danny Dias was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment.

“Police discovered a 34-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive,” the New York Police Public Information Officer told Us Weekly. “The EMS responded and pronounced the male deceased at the scene. No criminality suspected at this time. The Medical Examiner is going to determine the cause of death. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.”

Though no cause of death has been released, TMZ originally reported his death as a suspected drug overdose suicide.

Danny Dias starred in season 13 of MTV’s Road Rules in 2004 and later appeared on MTV’s The Challenge in 2005.

 

feet MTV Road Rules Alum Danny Dias Found Dead At 34Bradford Hornsby is an editor, music writer, web producer, and pop culture blogger for CBS stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. Find him on Twitter at @bradfordhornsby.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch