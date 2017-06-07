Police Roundup Runaway Golden Gate Park Horses

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – San Francisco police officers and park rangers turned into horse wranglers early Wednesday after several horses escaped from the stables in Golden Gate Park.
According to park officials, a stable attendant noticed a gate was open at the Bercut Equitation Field located in Golden Gate Park at around 6 a.m.
Upon further investigation, it was discovered that 23 horses had escaped the stable area and were loose and galloping along trails and roads inside the park.
Eventually, the horses were herded into dog park and re-captured.
The horses were returned to the equitation field unharmed.
San Francisco police and park officials were investigating how the gate had gotten open.