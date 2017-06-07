WARRIORS-CAVS GAME 3 Warriors Hope To Avoid Game 3 BluesSF Civic Center Watch PartyNBA Finals Live BlogNBA Finals VideosWarriors Team Page

Stanford Lecturer Accused Of Stalking Former Students’ Homes At Night

June 7, 2017 11:22 PM By Maria Medina
Filed Under: lecturer, Mark Veregge, Prowling, San Jose, Stalking, Stanford University, Student, Women's Clothing

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — A Stanford lecturer is accused of committing a creepy crime involving a former student and women’s clothing.

Mark Veregge, a Stanford lecturer in percussion, with an impressive resume, including performing with the California Symphony, San Francisco Symphony, Opera and Ballot.

Veregge didn’t answer the door at his San Jose home, but his neighbor did answer some questions.

Gerald Macedo is the suspect’s next door neighbor, and said Veregge is a graduate of Julliard.

The long-time next door neighbor says Veregge is just a normal, friendly neighbor. Macedo said he never had any concern about him as a neighbor

But police and his victims paint a much different story.

Not too far from where he lives, Veregge is accused of visiting the home of a former elementary school student in the middle of the night.

The victims told investigators their surveillance cameras captured Veregge several times parking in front of their home, walking up to their daughter’s car, checking if it was unlocked and then turning around and driving off.

Each time, they say, Veregge was wearing only women’s underwear.

He’s seen at times in a bra and high heels.

Macedo said, “I would prefer to see the videos myself before I make any sort of statement about that.”

Macedo said it’s very hard for him to believe.

But Veregge is now facing a charge of prowling.

The victims — including his former student — say they have no idea why them.

The victims say they first noticed Veregge at their home in 2015 and that they have no idea how many times he visited since then. They say they haven’t caught him since his recent arrest.

He’s expected in court later this month.

