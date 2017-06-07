Texas Teacher Who Gave Student ‘Most Likely Terrorist’ Award Fired

June 7, 2017 10:27 AM

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A Houston-area school district says it no longer employs a teacher who gave a student a mock award naming her “most likely to become a terrorist.”

most likely terrorist Texas Teacher Who Gave Student Most Likely Terrorist Award Fired

Seventh-grader Lizeth Villanueva says her Texas junior high school named her “most likely to be a terrorist” at a mock awards ceremony. (KHOU)

The Channelview Independent School District disclosed in a statement issued Tuesday that it had parted with the junior high school teacher who gave the award to 13-year-old student Lizeth Villanueva and other mock awards to other students.

The tersely worded statement said simply, “We have concluded our investigation and the teacher responsible is no longer employed by the district.”

Previously, the district had apologized for the “insensitive and offensive fake mock awards” and said that several teachers had received undisclosed discipline.

Villanueva told CBS News the teacher was laughing about the awards.

“She said that some people might get offended, but she doesn’t really care about our feelings,” Lizeth said.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

