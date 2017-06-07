Top 8 Benefits of New Home Communities

WEST OAKLAND, CA (SPONSORED CONTENT) – There are so many considerations when buying a home, the decision can be daunting. One of those considerations is whether to buy a resale home or new construction. Here are some of the benefits of buying a home in a new community like Station House in West Oakland.

No Bidding Involved – Homes in the competitive Bay Area resale market are often sold at prices significantly above the listing price. Putting in offers that are ultimately rejected can be a stressful and disappointing process for home shoppers. At many new home communities like City Venture’s Station House in West Oakland, no bidding is involved in the purchase of a home.

Everything is new – Imagine not having to worry about old plumbing, fraying electrical wiring, and other mystery wear and tear that you may not be aware of. Buying a home that’s new construction means everything from the visible items—appliances, fixtures, and finishes—to the in-wall or underground—plumbing, wiring, roofing, foundation—are all brand new.

It’s fun to watch the process – Have you seen the show “How It’s Made?” Well, if you love learning about how raw materials turn into the finished product, you’ll enjoy watching the process of your home being built and coming to understand the many steps involved.

Built to meet current safety standards – So many things can keep you up at night when you’re worried about the safety of your loved ones. It can be a breath of fresh air to know that newly constructed homes have undergone countless inspections to ensure that it meets current fire and seismic safety standards.

Customize your dream home – Ever gone to an open house excited just to find that you’re not in love with the oddly colored backsplash in the bathroom or the counter material in the kitchen? Choosing your finishes at a design center is a fun experience that allows you to customize your home and make it the home of your dreams.

Built-in solar – If you care about the environment and want to use renewable energy in your home, you may be deterred if you’re currently renting or if you’re worried that installation will be too costly or complicated. Many new home communities will offer solar as an upgrade. Luckily at Station House, solar power is included in every home so all you’ll have to do is collect any available solar tax credit(s).

No random rent hikes – Dealing with landlords can be unpleasant, especially when you may be getting a rent increase. Owning your home means every payment goes towards building equity and not having to worry that your monthly payments will jump unexpectedly.