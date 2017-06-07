Trio Of Fluffy Falcon Chicks Living Atop PG&E Headquarters

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three recently born peregrine falcon chicks are living in nest that has long resided at the top of PG&E’s headquarters on Beale Street in San Francisco, according to utility officials.

A webcam set up by PG&E in partnership with the UC Santa Cruz Predatory Bird Research Group is giving a clear view of the current group of hatchlings. Peregrine falcons have been nesting at the top of the building most years since 2004. There have been enough nests with falcon chicks that a web camera was installed a few years ago to document the popular nesting area.

Officials recently updated the camera, providing an even clearer view of the young birds. A clip of the hatchlings being fed from earlier this week has been posted on YouTube.

A page hosting livestream of the camera on the birds can be found on the PG&E website.

In about a month, experts from the Santa Cruz Predatory Bird Research Group will band the young birds of prey take flight for the first time.