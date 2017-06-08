Apple Weekend Event June 2017

San Francisco
Latest Headlines
Emotional Day For Ghost Ship Fire Victim's Father
The man blamed for the nation's deadliest structure fire in more than 14 years is the first to appear in court Thursday in Northern California on 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Suspicious Dumpster Fires Erupt In San Jose Neighborhood
A series of suspicious Dumpster fires that erupted in a San Jose neighborhood early Thursday damaged a downtown San Jose liquor store and left local business owners on edge.
Photos
Veronica De La Cruz at Vallejo Pista Sa Nayon 2017
KPIX 5 & Bay Area NightBeat News Anchor Veronica De La Cruz made a very special appearance at the Vallejo Pista Sa Nayon, Filipino Heritage Festival on Saturday, June 3, 2017 in Vallejo, California.
KPIX5 Live
Watch KPIX 5 News Live
Golden State Warriors
Spider-Man Meets DJ Khaled Before NBA Finals Party
VIDEO: Check out the latest teaser for Marvel's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' featuring DJ Khlaed and the NBA Finals...
Oakland Rapper G-Eazy Is 'Bringing a Broom' To Game 4 Of The NBA Finals
VIDEO: The Bay Area rapper is expecting the Warriors to complete their sweep of the Cavs in Game 4 of the NBA finals tomorrow night.
Oakland Raiders
Lynch Wanted To A Raider Before They Moved
It has been months since hometown Oakland Raiders fans had something to cheer about. Now they do.
NFL Approves Raiders 30-Year Lease In Las Vegas
The NFL owners Tuesday approved the Oakland Raiders 30-year lease to occupy a new stadium in Las Vegas but that still leaves the team scrambling for where to play the 2019 season.
Eat
Instant Pot Recipe For Steamed Bread Pudding
3 Traditional Indian Recipes To Add To Your Recipe Book
Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, author of Before We Visit the Goddess, shares three traditional Indian recipes.
See
Harry Styles Brings World Tour To San Jose In 2018
The former One Direction singer has added 58 more tour dates in 2018...
Join Jan Wahl As San Francisco Opera Presents Mozart's 'Don Giovanni'
Enter here for a chance to join KCBS Entertainment Reporter, Jan Wahl at San Francisco Opera's "Don Giovanni," Friday, June 30th!
Play
Three Yoga Exercises You Should Do Every Morning
Huge 3-Day Fare Sale On Southwest, Flights $49-$129
Southwest Airlines' "Count Your Lucky Stars" sale started June 6 and lasts until midnight June 8. Flights start at $49, $79, $99, and $129 one way on most routes.
Travel
Top 5 Vacations For People Who Don't Like Big Cities
Get away from big city life by taking your vacation in five of the best small towns in America...
America's 5 Best Rivers For Fly Fishing
An introduction to five of America's best fly fishing rivers
Weekend Runway Repair Producing Long Lines, Delays At SFO
Airport officials are encouraging travelers to check with their airline for specific flight delays.
5 Must-Visit U.S. Destinations For History Buffs
History buffs yearning to experience places that highlight the country's rich traditions, landmarks, and defining events will head for America's oldest cities, significant war monuments, and important buildings for a sense of the past.
Apple Weekend Event June 2017
June 8, 2017 12:00 AM
KPIX Watch Live
