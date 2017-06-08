Disney•Pixar Releases New Trailer For ‘Coco’

Watch The Full Length Preview Above:

EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) – On Wednesday, Disney•Pixar released the full length trailer for their upcoming animated film, “Coco.”

Earlier in the week, the studio revealed the voice talents behind the characters. The voice cast includes Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Renee Victor, Ana Ofelia Murguía, Jaime Camil, Sofia Espinosa, Luis Valdez, Lombardo Boyar, Edward James Olmos, Alanna Ubach, Selene Luna and introduces Anthony Gonzalez as the film’s main character, Miguel. The film is directed by Lee Unkrich, best known for his work on Toy Story 3 and with Adrian Molina who scripted The Good Dinosaur.

About ‘Coco’:

Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector (Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

Disney•Pixar’s “Coco” comes to life Wednesday, November 22nd.



