Draymond Green: ‘My Mom Can Hold Her Own’

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – For the second year in a row, the family of a Golden State Warriors player has been the victim of an incident at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena during the NBA Finals.

It was before Game 6 last season that Dee Curry – Steph’s family – was hassled about his credentials as he tried to enter the arena with his family.

Ayesha Curry took to social media and triggered a social media storm.

Police racial profiled my father and told him to remove credentials and tried to arrest him. It's been a long night for me. I apologize: — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) June 17, 2016

I'm okay that we lost… I just can't take people coming at my family for absolutely no reason. Something I don't understand or stand for. — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) June 17, 2016

On Wednesday night, Draymond Green’s mom — Mary Babers-Green — got into a verbal altercation with a Cavaliers fan in the aftermath of the Warriors’ 118-113 win over Cleveland.

Green told reporters Thursday that his mother was fine and could handle herself.

“They’re (his family) is fine, it happens every year,” he said. “Fans here are just rude. My mom can hold her own, though, she’s good.”

Babers-Green — who is known for her social media posts — said apologies were made after the incident.