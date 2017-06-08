Giants Get 4 in 10th, Hold On for Wild 9-5 Win Over Brewers

June 8, 2017 4:09 PM
Filed Under: Major League Baseball, Milwaukee Brewers, MLB, San Francisco Giants

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Pence’s RBI single opened the scoring in a four-run 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants overcame a rough outing by closer Mark Melancon for a wild 9-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Denard Span added an RBI double in the 10th off Brewers reliever Jacob Barnes (1-1), who gave up five hits and four runs without retiring a batter.

The Giants rallied after Melancon blew a two-run lead in the ninth. Eric Sogard led off the ninth with a homer, and Travis Shaw’s RBI single three batters later tied the game at 5 with no outs before Melancon got the next three hitters.

Melancon (1-1) ended up with the win in spite of giving up three runs and two hits.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch