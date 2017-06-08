Katy Perry Reopens Taylor Swift Feud In New Interview

Now she accuses Swift of "trying to assassinate" her character. June 8, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: Feud, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift
Listen to Katy Perry’s ‘Swish Swish’ said to be about their rivalry…

 
By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Katy Perry’s public statements about her feud with Taylor Swift are beginning to cause whiplash. In the early rollout for her new album Witness (out Friday) Perry appeared on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke and confirmed all the rumors about their “Bad Blood.” The remarks came on the heels of “Swish Swish,” her single widely presumed to be a Taylor Swift diss track.

Shortly after those events, Katy adopted a more positive message: In a radio interview, the singer announced that she was ready to make up, “because I think when women unite, the world is going to heal.”

Katy Perry & Taylor Swift (credit: Christopher Polk / Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)

Those comments marked a diplomatic conclusion to a surprisingly direct public call-out—but not for long. In a new interview with NME, Perry appears to be back on the offensive, accusing Swift of trying to destroy her reputation.

“I mean, I’m not Buddha — things irritate me,” Perry said. “I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [her fans]. That’s so messed up!”

Did Katy go too far with her original Carpool Karaoke comments? Maybe—but James Corden is a very persuasive guy.

“Well, James Corden makes me and the whole world feel very safe,” Perry said. “No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two, and the truth.”

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

