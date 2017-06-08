WATCH LIVE: Former FBI Director James Comey Testifies Before Senate CommitteeREAD: James Comey's Opening StatementCOMPLETE COVERAGE: James Comey's Firing And Russian Probe

Oakland Rapper G-Eazy Is ‘Bringing a Broom’ To Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

Despite his devotion to the Warriors, he's got a lot of respect for LeBron. June 8, 2017 9:41 AM
Check out the new video above:

 
By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Oakland rapper G-Eazy told TMZ that he plans to “bring a broom” to the Quicken Loans Arena Friday night to help the Golden State Warriors finish their sweep of Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors are currently leading the series 3-0 and the series will be over at Game 4 if the Warriors pull yet another victory.

Despite the Cavs facing tough odds, Eazy said that that “you’ve got to respect LeBron” even though he thinks Kevin Durant will snag the coveted MVP title.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

