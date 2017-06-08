Phil Collins Cancels Shows After Suffering ‘Severe Gash On His Head’

WATCH LIVE: Former FBI Director James Comey Testifies Before Senate CommitteeREAD: James Comey's Opening StatementCOMPLETE COVERAGE: James Comey's Firing And Russian Probe

June 8, 2017
By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – Phil Collins canceled his last two shows scheduled at the Royal Albert Hall in London, after injuring himself in a hotel room fall.

The artist was taken to the hospital with a “severe gash on his head close to his eye” that required stitches, reports The Guardian.

“Phil sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans,” a statement reads. “He has had a fantastic week at his first [full] shows in 10 years, and cannot thank people enough for their warm reaction and is excited to return.”

The London concerts have been rescheduled for November 26 and 27, 2017.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

