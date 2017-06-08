Felony Charge Filed Against Woman Who Pushed Child From Car On SF Great Highway

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman accused of abandoning her 5-year-old daughter Monday near the San Francisco Zoo faces a felony charge of child endangerment.

Samantha Patton, a 22-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested after witnesses on Monday saw a woman push a child out of her vehicle in the 2800 block of Great Highway, near the zoo.

The woman then drove away with a one-year-old boy still in the car, leaving the girl behind. Paramedics in the area assisted the girl, who appeared to be uninjured.

Police were later able to locate a male subject with a skateboard who was seen leaving the area on foot, and determined that he was the baby’s father, while the woman in the car was the mother of both children.

The father cooperated with police and helped them locate Patton and the infant.

Patton surrendered to police and the girl and boy were both taken into the care of Child Protective Services.

Patton has been charged with felony child endangerment and is scheduled to appear for arraignment Friday afternoon in San Francisco Superior Court, according to a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.

