June 8, 2017 9:59 AM
(CBS SF) – Just shy to a month before the highly anticipated Spider-man movie arrives in theaters, Sony Pictures releases a teaser during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The teaser shows our favorite web-slinger running into a convenience store to pick up some snacks for a Golden State Warriors/Cleveland Cavaliers party when Spidey runs into DJ Khaled in line.

spidermandjkhaled02 Spider Man Meets DJ Khaled Before NBA Finals Party

Spider-Man Meets DJ Khaled (credit: Sony Pictures/YouTube)

The two meet and realize they both are going to the same party, when two fans ask to take a picture. Sadly, Khaled mistakenly thinks they wanted a selfie with him. “Wow! That’s definitely a first,” the DJ said.

Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ swings into theaters Friday, July 7th.

