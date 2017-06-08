Suspicious Dumpster Fires Erupt In San Jose Neighborhood

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A series of suspicious Dumpster fires that erupted in a San Jose neighborhood early Thursday damaged a downtown San Jose liquor store and left local business owners on edge.
The San Jose Fire Department said the blazes erupted around 4:30 a.m. in area near Vine and Willow streets.
In all, five Dumpsters were set ablaze as was discarded cardboard stacked up in the rear of the Patron Liquor and Grocery store at 1002 Vine St.
Firefighters rushed to battle the 2-alarm blaze, but could not extinguish it until it had charred the outside of the building and damaged a kitchen in the rear of the structure.
The nature and number of fires has raised concern with fire officials. Arson investigators were on the scene trying to determine if the fires were intentionally set.
“It looks suspicious, but it is still under investigation,” San Jose fire chief Kevin Stidham.