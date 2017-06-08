Uber’s Miami Letter Gives Guidelines For Having Sex With Coworkers

June 8, 2017 5:44 PM By Elizabeth Cook
Filed Under: CEO, Coworkers, Miami Letter, Sex, Travis Kalanick, Uber

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A racy rulebook for Uber that including guidelines for having sex with co-workers, has surfaced.

It was called “the Miami letter” and sent from Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to hundreds of employees back in 2013.

Four hundred Uber employees were headed to Florida’s Shore Club to celebrate the company’s success, when they got the internal letter from their CEO with the subject line: “Urgent, urgent – read this now or else!!!!!”

Among the do’s are: “Have a great [expletive] time. This is a celebration! We’ve all earned it.”

The don’ts were a lot more specific, including: “Do not have sex with another employee unless — A — you have asked that person for that privilege and they have responded with an emphatic ‘Yes I will have sex with you.’ And B — the two or more of you do not work in the same chain of command.”

Kalanick was reportedly advised not to send out this letter because of its tone.

News of the rulebook come just days after Uber fired more than 20 employees over sexual harassment allegations.

