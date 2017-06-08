Zoe Saldana Stars In Sia’s Moving ‘Free Me’ Video

June 8, 2017 3:04 PM
Watch “Free Me” video above:

 
By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Sia debuted an emotional new music video for her new ballad “Free Me” to raise funds for the Abzyme Research Foundation’s #endHIV Campaign.

The video stars Zoe Saldana and is narrated by actress Julianne Moore. It tells the harrowing story of an expectant mother who goes in for a regular checkup, only to discover she is HIV positive and could pass the disease onto her child.

“I’ve proudly joined forces with the Abzyme Research Foundation and the #endHIV Campaign for the release of my song, ‘Free Me,’ to help raise funds and awareness for a potential breakthrough cure of the epidemic,” Sia said.

All “Free Me” proceeds will benefit #endHIV to advance research into a potential vaccine that will cure HIV/AIDS. The song is available for purchase and streaming June 9.

