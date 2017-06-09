Boy Stabbed Outside Millbrae Library; Suspect Arrested

MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — A 13-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times Friday afternoon in Millbrae, in what appeared to be a random and unprovoked attack, according to a San Mateo County sheriff’s detective.

The stabbing occurred at about 2:30 p.m. outside of the Millbrae Public Library, located at 1 Library Ave.

The suspect, described only as a 40-year-old man, randomly approached the teen and then began stabbing him, Detective Salvador Zuno said.

The boy was taken to a hospital with injuries to his arms, according to Zuno.

currently @ millbrae library, just witnessed a boy running into the kids center bleeding excessively claiming someone stabbed him — nicole irene (@maccondez) June 9, 2017

Millbrae Library currently evacuated as police investigate stabbing of a Taylor MS student. Please stay safe + contact police with any info. — Mills Thunderbolt (@MHSThunderbolt) June 9, 2017

Sheriff’s deputies located the suspect and have taken him into custody. His identity has not been released.

Zuno described the incident as “completely random,” adding, “There’s no other explanation.”

The incident remained under investigation and sheriff’s officials were asking residents to avoid the area.

Police put in a request to have the area washed down because the victim was bleeding profusely.

