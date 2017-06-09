DMV: Self-Driving Vehicle Involved In Crash With Bicyclist In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A bicyclist suffered minor injuries in a collision with a self-driving vehicle in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood in late May, the California Department of Motor Vehicles reported Thursday.

The collision, which the DMV reported as part of its tracking program for autonomous vehicles, involved a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV equipped with autonomous driving technology driving on May 25.

The collision occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. when the vehicle, which was driving north on 11th Street, made a left turn onto Mission Street in the outer of two turn lanes.

When a vehicle in the inner turn lane began to cut in front of the Bolt, it braked, causing a bicyclist who had been crossing closely behind to ride into the rear of the vehicle.

The vehicle’s occupant reported that the bicyclist suffered a scraped knee and expressed an intention to seek medical attention, but police and paramedics were not called to the scene.

The vehicle suffered a minor scratch in the collision and the bicycle was not damaged, according to the DMV report.

The DMV requires companies to obtain permits before testing autonomous vehicles in California and tracks data including collisions, making that information publicly available.

General Motors has been testing Bolt EV prototypes equipped with autonomous driving technology in cities including San Francisco since last year.

The vehicles have been involved in three other collisions in San Francisco so far this year, one of which resulted in a minor injury.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.