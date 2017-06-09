WATCH LIVE:
11:30 a.m. - Ghost Ship Master Tenant Derick Almena’s Attorneys Hold News Conference
11:45 a.m. - President Trump Holds White House News Conference With Romanian President

Attorney For Ghost Ship Operator Says Client In Near Mental Breakdown

June 9, 2017 12:28 PM
Filed Under: Deadly Oakland Warehouse Fire, Derick Almena, Ghost Ship Fire, Tony Serra

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An attorney for the operator of an Oakland warehouse fire where 36 people died in a fire says his client is experiencing a near mental breakdown.

Lawyer Tony Serra made the comments at a news conference Friday, using a photo of his client, Derick Almena, and his family as a backdrop.

Authorities say the 47-year-old Almena rented the warehouse and illegally converted it into low-cost housing for artists and an entertainment venue.

He appeared in court on Thursday but did not enter a plea. His arraignment on 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter was continued until June 15.

Almena was arrested Monday after a six-month investigation of the Dec. 2 fire that occurred during an unpermitted electronic music concert at the building known as the Ghost Ship.

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch