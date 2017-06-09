WARRIORS GO FOR HISTORIC SWEEP Team Takes Shot At Postseason PerfectionDraymond: ‘My Mom Can Hold Her Own’NBA Finals Live BlogNBA Finals VideosWarriors Team Page

Hazmat Spill Discovered Near Chevron Dock In Richmond

June 9, 2017 12:59 PM
Filed Under: Chevron, Hazmat, Refinery, San Francisco Bay, tankers

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A possible hazardous materials spill found in the water near the Chevron Refinery in Richmond has been contained, according to Chevron officials.

The spill Friday morning was “quickly boomed by our emergency response team,” according to a statement from Chevron.

“This morning around 6:30 a.m., a soot-like material was identified in the water between a berthed ship and our long wharf,” Chevron officials said in a written statement. “The material is contained and we are investigating the source.”

Chevron officials did not say how much of the material was spilled or what they think it is.

Contra Costa Supervisor John Gioia first reported the spill of a “black solid substance” via Twitter at about 9:20 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch