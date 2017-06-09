Massive Highway 50 Mudslide To Slow Weekend Traffic

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Heading to South Lake Tahoe for the weekend and planning on taking Highway 50? Be prepared for traffic delays caused by a massive mudslide near Alder Creek, according to Caltrans officials.

The hillside — still saturated by a wet winter and the sight of a slide months ago — gave way on Thursday morning sending tons of mud, tree limbs and rocks crashing to the roadway.

Caltrans engineer Jarrett Woodruff said a worker in an excavator was at the top hill when it gave way.

“About 4 p.m. (Thursday) the material was pushed all the way to the double yellow line (on Highway 50),” he said. “He (the excavator operator) was up here (pointing to the top of the hill) and it cut loose. The excavator and him just tumbled down the slide together. Luckily no one was hurt.”

Caltrans warned on Friday morning that traffic will be impacted from Pollock Pines to Alder Creek Road with the roadway limited to one lane at the slide.

Officials told travelers to check with the Caltrans website for the latest conditions.