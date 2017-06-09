New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Features Music From Run The Jewels

"Step Into The Spotlight" June 9, 2017 10:18 PM
Filed Under: Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman, Marvel Studios, Run The Jewels, Teaser, Trailer

(RADIO.COM) – Marvel Entertainment dropped the first teaser trailer Friday for Black Panther featuring Chadwick Boseman and counts Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker among its co-stars.

Although the film doesn’t hit theaters until February 16, 2018, it’s never too early to start promoting this potential blockbuster.

Fans of the franchise will instantly be riveted by the two-minute trailer’s soundtrack made up largely of Run The Jewel’s single, “Legend Has It,” from their latest album, RTJ3.

El-P’s lyric, “step into the spotlight” is the dead giveaway when asking, who’s music is that?


©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch