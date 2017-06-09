San Bruno Suspect Arrested On Suspicion Of Firing BB Gun At Vehicles

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Police have arrested a 24-year-old San Bruno man on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly fired a BB gun at a moving vehicle, shattering the windshield.

Officers responded Wednesday to the 900 block of Huntington Avenue at 11:47 p.m. on report of a vehicle’s windshield shattering as the driver traveled through the area.

They had also received another report of a similar incident involving a vehicle driving through the area being struck by a projectile and damaged earlier that morning at 12:58 a.m.

While they were still at the scene conducting their investigation another vehicle’s window shattered. It was parked at the time, according to police.

Officers determined that the BBs had been fired from a nearby residence where they contacted Brandon Moore. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a BB device in a grossly negligent manner and vandalism.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

