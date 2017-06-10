Fire Near Interstate 880 Destroys Trailers, Campers

June 10, 2017 11:29 PM
Filed Under: Fire, Interstate 880

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — Firefighters in Oakland have were battling a fire late Saturday evening that spread to some trailers and campers.

The blaze broke out in a lot along 98th Avenue just a couple of blocks away from Interstate 880.

Oakland firefighters set up a long line of fire hoses from a pair of engines since the fire’s location was relatively far from the nearest hydrant.

So far there were no reports of any injuries.

Crews have been able to contain most of the flames.

Investigators were heading to the scene to try and figure out what started the fire.

