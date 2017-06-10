Benefit Lunch With Warren Buffett Raises $2.7 Million For SF Charity

June 10, 2017 12:29 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — A private lunch with billionaire Warren Buffett has been sold to the highest bidder for more than $2.6 million during an annual charity auction.

The bid was $2,679,001 with the winner electing to remain anonymous.

Last year’s bid of $3,456,789 tied for the record highest bid. In 2012, the winner also paid $3,456,789.

This year’s eBay auction began Sunday and wrapped up Friday night.

The auction benefits the Glide Foundation, a San-Francisco-based homeless charity. Buffett’s first wife, Susie, volunteered with the organization before her death in 2004.

