Man Found Shot Dead Inside Pacifica Home

June 10, 2017 4:37 PM
PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A man was shot and found dead early Saturday morning inside a Pacifica home, police said Saturday.

At about 12:30 a.m. officers went to a home in the 700 block of Big Bend Drive after someone called to report a shooting.

Officers found a 23-year-old man dead inside the home.

Police said people at the scene gave officers some information.

Police do not believe any public threat exists.

An investigation is underway. Police said the name of the man who died will be released once his family has been told.

