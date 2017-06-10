Single Winning Ticket For $447 Million Powerball Jackpot Sold In California

SAN FRANCISCO (ap) — A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in California and will claim an estimated $447.8 million jackpot.
Powerball spokesman Randy Miller says the location where the winning ticket was sold was not immediately available.
The lucky numbers drawn Saturday night that will claim the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history are 20-26-32-38-58, and the Powerball number is 3.
Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
