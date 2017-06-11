5 Best Performances From The 2017 Tony Awards

The 2017 Tony Awards featured multiple eye-popping performances from some of the biggest stars on Broadway. But which performances stood a step above the rest? See below for the five best performances from the 2017 Tony Awards.



Ben Platt Ben Platt took to the Tony Awards stage to represent the critically acclaimed, Dear Evan Hansen. Platt, playing the role of Evan Hansen, performed “Waving Through A Window,” to thunderous applause from the Radio City Music Hall audience.



Kevin Spacey Kevin Spacey pulled double duty as host and performer at the 71st annual Tony Awards. In the show’s opening monologue Spacey tried his hand Tony nominated shows Natasha Pierre And The Great Comet Of 1812 and Dear Evan Hansen.



David Hyde Pierce David Hyde Pierce was seated right up by the stage for most of the night, but he also spent a fair amount of time ON it. The 2017 Tony Award nominee slipped into his Hello, Dolly! altar ego, Horace Vandergelder, to perform “Penny In My Pocket.”



Eva Noblezada Eva Noblezada delivered a powerful performance as she took on her role of Kim from Miss Saigon. Performing the song, “I’d Give My Life For You,” Noblezada was joined on stage by Alistair Brammer who plays the role of her son, Chris.