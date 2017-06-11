Morgan Hill Female Gas Station Attendant Fights Off Attacker

MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Police have arrested a suspect in an attempted sexual assault of a gas station employee that happened early Saturday morning.

The woman reported the attack at 6:30 a.m. and told officers the suspect walked into the Shell Gas Station at 810 East Dunne Ave. acting nervous and asking for free goods.

She told the man he needed to leave because he was asking for free things and he allegedly grabbed the woman around the arms and dragged her toward a back room, according to police.

The woman allegedly fought off the man by hitting him in the face.

Police said the suspect suffered injuries to his face and ran away from the business east through the parking lot of Home Depot.

At about 5 p.m., with the public’s help, officers were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Richard Dollarhide of Morgan Hill.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment and a parole violation, according to Morgan Hill police.