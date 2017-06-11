Rough Water Forces Swim Event Cancellation at ‘Escape from Alcatraz’ Triathlon

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Out-of-state residents took first place in the men’s and women’s divisions of the shortened “Escape from Alcatraz” triathlon Sunday in San Francisco, race officials said.

The event was scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. with a 1.5-mile swim from Alcatraz Island to the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco, but the swim portion was canceled because of the weather.

The bike and running portions went on with Ben Kanute, from Tucson, winning the men’s division with a time of 1 hour, 30 minutes and 9 seconds.

Lauren Goss of Boulder, Colorado took home the women’s title with a time of 1:42:06.

Race officials announced Sunday morning that the swim event would be canceled because of a small craft advisory and strong winds.

The conditions on the bay made it dangerous for safety personnel in kayaks and on paddle boards to be in the water to help keep the swimmers safe.

The race continued with an 18-mile bike race and 8-mile run and started at 8:30 a.m.

Race officials said this year’s participating athletes are guaranteed to participate in next year’s event.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed