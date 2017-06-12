9th Circuit Court Of Appeals Deals Trump Travel Ban Another Setback

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF & AP) — The San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court Of Appeals Monday upheld a hold put in place by a federal judge in Hawaii on President Donald Trump’s travel ban.
The ruling Monday from a unanimous three-judge panel deals the administration another legal defeat as the Supreme Court considers a separate case on the issue.
The judges say the president violated U.S. immigration law by discriminating against people based on their nationality and that Trump failed to show their entry into the country would hurt American interests.
They didn’t rule on whether the travel ban violated the Constitution’s ban on the government officially favoring or disfavoring any religion.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia also ruled against the travel ban May 25. The administration has appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court.
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.