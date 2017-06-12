‘American Idol’ Auditions Will Hit 19 Cities Including Oakland

The search kicks off August 17 in Orlando and Portland June 12, 2017 1:22 PM
Filed Under: American Idol, New Season, Oakland

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – On Monday, producers of American Idol announced auditions for the show will simultaneously kick off this summer in Orlando, Florida, and Portland, Oregon, on August 17.

The nationwide search for American’s next superstar will hit 19 cities across the country and the audition process has never been easier. Now, participants can submit their audition videos online or show off on social media with the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

The search is split into east and west coast cities as follow:

West Bus Tour
Portland, OR – Aug 17
Oakland, CA – Aug 20
Provo, UT – Aug 23
Denver, CO – Aug 26
Omaha, NE – Aug 29
Tulsa, OK – Sept 1
Shreveport, LA – Sept 4
Muscle Shoals, AL – Sept 7

East Bus Tour
Orlando, FL – Aug 17
Miami, FL – Aug 19
Atlanta, GA – Aug 22
Charleston, SC – Aug 25
Asheville, NC – Aug 27
Louisville, KY – Aug 30
Pittsburgh, PA – Sept 3
Annapolis, MD – Sept 5
Boston, MA – Sept 8

Open Audition Cities
Chicago, IL – Sept 11
New Orleans, LA – Sept 14

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch