Former Hanna Boys Center Counselor Arrested For Sexual Assault

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Rohnert Park man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager who was housed at Hanna Boys Center in the Sonoma Valley, authorities announced Monday.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department said 39-year-old Kevin Scott Thorpe, a former Hanna Boys Center counselor, has been taken into custody for allegedly assaulting a teenage boy housed at the center during the years of 2006-2011.

The victim, who is now 23 years old, told investigators he did not report the assaults at the time because he was afraid of being expelled from the boys home. He’s come forward because he fears that there were other boys abused.

Police began investigating the allegations on June 1st and arrested Thorpe at his Rohnert Park home on Saturday. They feel there was sufficient evidence to believe Thorpe sexually assaulted the victim as a teenager.

According to investigators, the assaults allegedly occurred at both Thorpe’s Sonoma Valley home and on the Hanna Boys Center campus.

Detectives also believe there may be additional victims either at Hanna Boys Center or in the community where Kevin volunteers in a youth ministry program for teens.

Additional victims or anyone with information about this case are encouraged to contact the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Detectives at 707-565-4300.

Thorpe was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor and sexual assault of a minor. He is being held on $250,000 bail.