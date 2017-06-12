Man Found Dead On San Francisco Mission Terrace Street

June 12, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Homicide, Mission Terrace, Police, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was found dead outside of a dentist office in San Francisco’s Mission Terrace neighborhood early Monday morning, authorities said.

According to San Francisco police, they received a call around 5:45 a.m. reporting a man down in the vicinity of Alemany Blvd. and Santa Rosa Ave.

Arriving officers found a man in his 30s who was deceased at the scene.

Investigators are considering the death a homicide but have not yet determined the cause of death, according to San Francisco police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca.

He said no arrests have been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the homicide is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message at TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.

