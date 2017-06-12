Millbrae Man Arrested After Stabbing 13-Year-Old Boy Identified

MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — A 44-year-old man arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 13-year-old boy outside of a library in Millbrae on Friday afternoon was identified Monday by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office as South San Francisco resident Nelson Tolentino.

The stabbing was reported around 2:30 p.m. Friday as the boy stood in the front courtyard of the Millbrae Public Library at 1 Library Ave.

Without an apparent motive, Tolentino approached the teen and began to stab him with a 4-inch folding knife. The victim suffered injuries to his arms and fled into the library, sheriff’s officials said.

Tolentino remained in the courtyard and was arrested by sheriff’s deputies who arrived soon afterward. The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, according to the sheriff’s office.

Tolentino was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and willful injury to a child.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact sheriff’s Detective Gaby Chaghouri at (650) 259-2314 or gchaghouri@smcgov.org. People can also call an anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

