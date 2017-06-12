Warriors Fans Take To The Streets To Celebrate NBA Championship

OAKLAND (CBS SF/AP) — Golden State Warriors fans were breakdancing at an intersection in downtown Oakland and honking their horns in the streets of San Francisco to celebrate their team’s latest NBA title.

The party began as soon as Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and the Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 at Oracle Arena to clinch the championship in five games Monday night.

A rowdy crowd gathered in an Oakland intersection, where fans cheering the championship made a circle to watch several men breakdance. Some climbed street lights and others sprayed champagne.

In San Francisco, people hung out of cars waving blue and gold flags.

There were no immediate reports of any violence, vandalism or arrests.

The Warriors won in 2015 before the Cavaliers made their historic comeback last year. Then it was Golden State’s time again.

The Golden State Warriors’ championship parade will take place Thursday morning in downtown Oakland, following the same route as the team’s parade to celebrate the 2015 NBA title.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. Thursday at Broadway and 11th Street, team officials said.

The parade will go north on Broadway, turn right on Grand Avenue, then right on Harrison Street, turn left on 19th Street, continue on Lakeside Drive and end on Oak Street with a procession to the Henry J. Kaiser Convention center.

Fans are encouraged to line up for the parade and rally as soon as 5 a.m. Thursday.

BART officials also issued 10 tips for Warriors fans visiting the parade, including using the 19th Street station and avoiding the much smaller Lake Merritt station, buying a Clipper card to avoid long lines at ticket machines, and avoiding the busiest hours of 8-10 a.m.

