Best San Francisco Bay Area Breweries To Take Dad On Father’s Day

By Laurie Jo Miller Farr

Local craft beer has been a San Francisco thing since the Gold Rush Days…and it still is. The Bay Area hop scene is hopping, with more breweries cropping up everywhere and beer festivals growing exponentially year-on-year. But why wait for the next beer fest when you can drink great locally brewed IPAs, Imperial stout, saison, pilsner, Belgian, German and lots more styles right where they’re made?

Anchor Brewing Company

The Yard at Mission Rock100 Terry A. Francois Blvd.San Francisco, CA 94158(415) 863-8350

Check out the deep, thick, and creamy amber of the brew at America’s first hand-crafted brewery, founded in 1896. Celebrate tradition by choosing a legacy label, popular since 1975 — Liberty Ale. Visit the brewery’s Potrero Hill location, or if the weather’s fine, the outdoor space at The Yard at Mission Rock. This year on Father’s Day, the San Francisco Giants (versus the Colorado Rockies in an away game) and a San Francisco brewing tradition all come together. Four big TVs in the Anchor Beer Garden near AT&T Park attract baseball fans where Belcampo serves burgers, hot dogs, salads and more in the lively outdoor space beside McCovey Cove.

Magnolia Gastropub & Brewery

It’s the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Summer of Love, when all eyes turned to Haight-Ashbury and Golden Gate Park, ground zero to a social movement changed the world. So put a flower in your hair and head to Magnolia Brewing, where owner/brewmaster Dave McLean operates one of San Francisco’s most beloved craft breweries. Celebrating its own 20th anniversary in this historic 19th century landmark, Magnolia produces their own house-brewed beers smack in the heart of Haight-Ashbury. For Father’s Day, book ahead for Sunday brunch or the classic Sunday English-style roast served from 4 p.m.

Almanac Beer Company

2704 24th St.San Francisco, CA 94110(415) 932-6531

Founded in 2010, Almanac is a San Francisco newcomer, and exceptionally, a gypsy brewery. They don’t have their own brewing equipment, yet consistently produce brews that earn top ranking among beer experts. Instead, Almanac partners with small Northern California farms for produce and fresh fruit which is fermented in oak barrels, and creates their seasonal farm to barrel series with summery names such as Cherry Picker and Blueberry Jack. The new tap room with a sunny Mission District beer garden has 15 beers on rotation, including exclusive seasonal releases.

Fieldwork Brewing Company

610 1st St.Napa, CA 94559(707) 266-1582

Reminding us once again that Napa Valley isn’t only about wine, this Berkeley-born craft brewery is also pouring in downtown Napa. At Oxbow Public Market, a destination that’s always fun for browsing, people watching, good eating, and drinking, Fieldwork has about 20 stools and a patio in a prime spot by the windows. Captivating menu descriptions describe the ever-changing beer releases to enjoy in a generous six sampler flight or by the glass. You can even grab something tasty from a market vendor and enjoy it at Fieldwork with an excellent beer or two.

Eight Bridges Brewing Company

Sadie, the friendly brewery pup, greets you. It’s always been a Beardsley family-run operation at Eight Bridges, so bring your dog, bring your kids, bring your dad. The tasting room has plenty of room, screens, and lots of games. Seven tasty favorites are on tap all the time, plus a rotation of several seasonal ones. Got a group? Need a driver? Make a note: The folks behind the Livermore Wine Trolley now operate Tri-Valley’s brand new Blue Brew Bus to provide an escorted tasting tour of the expanding Livermore area craft brewery scene. Stops include Eight Bridges, Altamont Beer Works, Working Man Brewing Company and the new Shadow Puppet Brewing Company.