Former President Of Mexico Levels New Criticism At Trump

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The former President of Mexico had more harsh words for President Donald Trump Tuesday as he visited the Bay Area for a conference on marijuana legalization.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox came to Oakland to speak at the Cannabis Business Summit on legalization, but he spent some of his time speaking leveling criticism at the President and the Trump administration.

“I think it’s distinctive to Donald Trump to be such an ignorant…such a disrupter; to be such a destroyer,” said Fox.

When asked how he would you treat President Trump if he were still president and if he had advice to other world leaders dealing with him, Fox initially paused.

“Don’t ask me that question,” Fox said, shaking his head as the crowd laughed before continuing. “How do you treat beasts? You domesticate them. Or at least you try.”

Vincente went on: “When you create fire, you burn yourself. When you create a storm – denigrating others, offending others – you get what you promoted.”

Fox additionally spoke about his support for legalizing marijuana in an effort to take the drug out of the hands of violent cartels. He also addressed recent word that Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked to prosecute medical marijuana providers in a letter to congress.

When asked his thoughts, Fox said, “That he is crazy. That he doesn’t know about history. That he doesn’t know what we have built with such a big effort and such sacrifice. I don’t know what has happened with this administration. They are totally blind.”

Fox said he wants to see Trump’s policy on immigration and marijuana go up in smoke, but President Trump has shown no indication of backing down.