Green Day Channel Punk Glory Days In New ‘Revolution Radio’ Video

The video mixes archival and new footage of the band performing at 924 Gilman Street. June 13, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: 924 Gilman Street, Berkeley, Green Day, Punk, Revolution Radio
VIDEO: Revolution Radio (Official Music Video)

 
By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Green Day channel their punk glory days in their new music video for the title track off their 2016 album Revolution Radio. The video features the band jamming out at 924 Gilman Street, which is the infamous Berkley punk venue where they formed the band.

The video mixes archival and new footage of the band performing at the iconic venue. While there are vast differences in terms video quality, age and style, the music video shows that the band still exemplifies their punk attitude so many years later.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

