Kevin Durant’s Mom, Wanda, Stole The Show At Last Night’s NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, and this time it’s thanks largely to the newest addition to their starting five, Kevin Durant, who was awarded the NBA Finals MVP award for his play in the series.

Still, if Durant were giving out the award, he might actually give it to someone who’s never logged a minute in the NBA.

That would be his mom, Wanda Durant, who he proclaimed was the “real MVP” immediately after winning the award of regular season MVP in 2014.

Last night, Wanda made yet another appearance as her son accepted an even more impressive MVP award, this one for the NBA Finals.

Wanda interrupted a live TV interview with KD to tell her son just how proud of him she was in an emotional moment for everyone watching.

“We weren’t supposed to be here,” Kevin Durant said. You made us believe. You kept us off the street. You put clothes on our backs. You put food on the table. When you didn’t eat, you made sure we ate and [you] went to sleep hungry.”

Wanda raised Kevin and Tony, his older brother, as a young single mother in Maryland.

Today, she travels the country sharing her life experiences as a motivational speaker.

Durant and the Warriors were big winners on the night already, and his mom just made the night that much more special for one of the best players in the world.