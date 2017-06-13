WARRIORS - CAVS GAME 5 Durant, Curry Lead Warriors To NBA TitleWarriors Fans Take To Streets After Finals WinNBA Finals Live BlogWarriors VideosWarriors Team PageParade of Champions Info

Linkin Park Bring Snowy ‘Invisible’ To ‘The Late Late Show’

The set looked a little chilly. June 13, 2017 9:16 AM
VIDEO: Linkin Park’s Late Late Show performance

 
By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – Yesterday was a warm spring day in Los Angeles, but Linkin Park brought a snowier aesthetic to The Late Late Show. The band stopped by James Corden’s set to perform “Invisible” from their seventh studio album One More Light. During the performance, stage snowflakes began falling from the rafters. They may not have turned the studio into a winter wonderland, but the effect was pretty cool.

“Invisible” hasn’t been released as a single but One More Light debuted atop the Billboard 200 album chart in May. The band is set to perform tomorrow night in Austria during the European leg of their tour, which touches down stateside on July 27th.

