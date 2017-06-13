WARRIORS WIN NBA TITLE Durant, Curry Lead Game 5 Win Over CavsParade of Champions InfoFans Take To Streets After Finals WinNBA Finals Live BlogWarriors VideosWarriors Team Page

27-Story London Apartment Building Engulfed In Flames

June 13, 2017 9:18 PM
Filed Under: 27-Story building, Apartment fire, Grenfell Tower, London, west London

LONDON (CBS SF/AP) — A fire engulfed nearly every floor of a 27-story apartment building in London.

Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters and officers have been called to the Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, White City, in west London.

The ambulance service in its statement advised people in the area to shut their windows and doors because of the smoke at the scene.

Videos posted to social media showed flames covering nearly the entire building.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. It’s also not clear whether people are trapped.

Assistant Commissioner Dan Daly says on the London Fire Brigade’s Facebook page that it’s a large and very serious fire.

He says firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle the fire.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

