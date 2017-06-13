27-Story London Apartment Building Engulfed In Flames

LONDON (CBS SF/AP) — A fire engulfed nearly every floor of a 27-story apartment building in London.

Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters and officers have been called to the Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, White City, in west London.

The ambulance service in its statement advised people in the area to shut their windows and doors because of the smoke at the scene.

Videos posted to social media showed flames covering nearly the entire building.

Latimer Road blocks on fire 😩😩😩😩 I hope they got out alive and are safe pic.twitter.com/OJvympXLdJ — سرمد (@sarmadbdk) June 14, 2017

The cause of the fire is not yet known. It’s also not clear whether people are trapped.

Assistant Commissioner Dan Daly says on the London Fire Brigade’s Facebook page that it’s a large and very serious fire.

He says firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle the fire.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.