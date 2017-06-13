WARRIORS - CAVS GAME 5 Durant, Curry Lead Warriors To NBA TitleWarriors Fans Take To Streets After Finals WinNBA Finals Live BlogWarriors VideosWarriors Team PageParade of Champions Info

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Knighted In Native Denmark

The drummer was bestowed the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Dannabrog last month. June 13, 2017 1:45 PM
Filed Under: Denmark, Knighted, Lars Ulrich, Margrethe II, Metallica, Queen of Denmark
VIDEO: Metallica – ‘One’

 
By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Before moving to the U.S. and thrilling crowds as the drummer for Metallica, Lars Ulrich was born and lived in Denmark for 17 years. Ulrich might call San Francisco home for now, but his connection to his native country is still strong.

According to Denmark’s DR, Margrethe II, the Queen of Denmark bestowed the drummer with the Knight’s Cross of the Order of Dannabrog on May 26th.

Other Danish celebrities who have received the same honor include film director Thomas Vinterberg, singer Anne Linnet and actors Sofie Gråbøl and Ghita Nørby.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

