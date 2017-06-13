WARRIORS - CAVS GAME 5 Durant, Curry Lead Warriors To NBA TitleWarriors Fans Take To Streets After Finals WinNBA Finals Live BlogWarriors VideosWarriors Team PageParade of Champions Info

Nanny Arrested For DUI After Crashing Into Schoolyard

June 13, 2017 8:46 AM
Filed Under: Belmont School, Crash, Crime, DUI, Nanny, Police, San Mateo

BELMONT (CBS SF) — A San Mateo woman has been arrested in Belmont on suspicion of driving under the influence after she allegedly drove her vehicle through a fence at a school and injured a child, police said.

At 3:06 p.m. Belmont police received several 911 calls about a car that had struck a child at Cipriani Elementary School, located at 2525 Buena Vista Ave.

Police and fire crews responded and found a Toyota Corolla that had driven through a fence off of Buena Vista Avenue and struck a student, before coming to a rest near the school building.

According to police, the 11-year-old Belmont boy who was struck was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The driver, identified as 64-year-old Evgeniya Martynova of San Mateo, is a nanny who had come to the school to pick up another student, police said.

An infant passenger in Martynova’s vehicle was not hurt. Martynova was also uninjured and then arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment.

